HOTTEST GETAWAYS - ENIGMA

Summer is here and the options are endless when it comes to exciting vacation spots, especially by the sea. To help you decide on where to head this summer, we’ve picked a number of exciting beach destinations where you can enjoy lovely beaches by day and amazing food, music and parties by night. Whether you’re traveling with friends, with a loved one, or simply going alone and are open to making new friends, you’re sure to find a destination that will interest you. So go ahead, browse our picks and see which of them excites your imagination, then start packing!

Ibiza, Spain

Ibiza, an island off the southern coast of Spain, is one of Europe’s most popular summer vacation destinations, and is especially famous for its nightlife and music scene. By day, you can sunbathe on any of its beautiful fifty beaches in the company of Europe’s trendy “beautiful people;” or take a boat and discover the island’s stunning coves with pristine waters, ideal for a cool swim. When you’re finished spending the day at the amazing Cala Jondal beach, head over to Amante Ibiza to have a delicious dinner, while watching the sunset from the terrace. You may want to have a short siesta afterwards, before dancing till early morning with Ibiza’s top DJs famous for their prowess with techno genres of electronic dance music. Be sure not to miss the all nighters in Pacha, one of Ibiza’s most infamous nightclubs, then stay up to watch the sunrise at Café Del Mar.

Djerba, Tunisia

Djerba, a large island off the Mediterranean coast of Tunisia is best known for its beautiful sandy beaches, turquoise water and its white domed buildings. After lazing on the beach and swimming in crystal clear waters, head to the northwest of the island to Borj Djillidj to watch Djerba’s beautiful sunsets. Walk around the quiet little port and lighthouse and watch traditional fishermen who still catch octopus with clay pots as they return with their wins at sunset. You can also rent a bicycle and visit the small villages and the fish market, enjoy eating fresh tasty fish just off the boat, and shop for beautiful pottery and Bedouin silver jewelry. For something out of the ordinary, Djerba’s also got a Crocodile Farm, with 400 residents hailing from the river Nile.

Portofino, Italy

You probably know Andrea Bocelli’s famous song, Love in Portofino, (which is actually a new version of the classic your parents danced to in the fifties!) Portofino is a charming fishing village on the Italian Riviera on the Mediterranean, known for its picturesque harbour and colourfully painted buildings. Lovely boutiques, art galleries, and cafés line the streets, making it a delight to simply wander around the little town. You will also enjoy the nearby beaches; go on a kayaking or canoeing tour or go hiking in the beautiful surrounding countryside. There are also a number of historic sites to visit. Be sure to see the ancient castle, Castello Brown and the old lighthouse, Faro de Portofino.

Dubrovnik, Croatia

You will experience a sense of awe when you set eyes on this fascinating ancient Croatian town on the Adriatic, with its orange rooftops, white limestone streets, baroque buildings and the endless shimmer of the Adriatic. Take a walk along the ancient city walls that protected a civilised, sophisticated republic for centuries then take a cable car to the top of Mt. Srd for the most breathtaking view you’ll ever see. Back in the old city, find the Buza Cliffside Bar with its amazing sea view where you can dive straight into the beautiful azure sea from its rocky perch. If you’re a dedicated fan of Game of Thrones, be sure to join the tour around all the locations where the popular TV series is filmed.

Bodrum, Turkey

Bodrum is a fascinating Turkish beach town on the Aegean Sea in Turkey. It is known for its pleasing contrast between remnants of an ancient city and the attractions that form a playground for Turkey’s rich elite. In addition to enjoying its amazing beaches and family friendly fun, you can explore the Old Town, visit the marina and shipyard, and linger in charming shops and restaurants, from small cafés to exquisite establishments serving divine Turkish cuisine. And don’t miss the Turkish baths available in most of the lovely hotels in Bodrum. Other activities include the ballet festivals at the Bodrum castle and, for the children, the largest Aqua Park in Turkey. With Bodrum as your base, you can also easily sail to many of the charming spots on the Turkish Riviera.

Comporta, Portugal

One of the hidden gems of Portugal, Comporta, is a beautiful Portuguese village on the Tróia peninsula, between the dense forest and the Atlantic which is becoming one of the hot summer spots for artists and surfers. This still uncrowded spot is an ideal destination for couples on a romantic holiday. You can rent your own beach house and chill, relax and forget about the real world. You can even go horseback riding together right on the relatively empty beaches. Enjoy the region’s culinary specialties while sipping a typical blueberry capriciosa, at Ilha del Roz, a charming beach lounge and restaurant famous for its salt-cod fishcakes and divine clams in a garlicky broth. After that, stop by one of the boutiques on Comporta’s Largo de São Jão. For dinner, you can delve into the remarkable range of seafood offered at restaurants like Dona Bia or at Musea do Arroz on the beach.

Almaza Bay, Egypt

Egypt’s north coast on the Mediterranean to the west of Alexandria, is quickly developing into a hot spot for sea loving vacationers, and Almaza Bay is one of the hottest resorts in the area. Boasting no less than three luxury hotels with a variety of restaurants and cafés, amazing white sandy beaches and divine turquoise waters, this is a heavenly spot for beach lovers. A range of sports activities are also available on site, such as kite surfing, water pedaling, kayaking and an aqua gym. You can also visit other divine unspoilt beaches nearby, like Sidi Heneish and Ceasar’s Coast. Don’t miss hopping to the city of Marsa Matrouh, a mere 30 minutes away, famous for its own stunning white beaches, especially Cleopatra’s Bath, the favourite swimming spot of the legendary Egyptian queen.