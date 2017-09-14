ENIGMA'S VIP AFTER PARTY FOR TAMER'S HAND & FOOT PRINT - ENIGMA

After a night full of milestones, excitement, music and film at the TCL Chinese Theatre, it was now time to celebrate this important night in style. The VIP after-party was held on the second floor of the iconic TCL Chinese Theatre, in a large hall that soon became packed with Tamer’s VIP fans. The party started around 10:00 PM and lasted well into the night. Everyone was there to congratulate the superstar, who literally spent hours at the party meeting and taking pictures with his devoted fans; making

their night even more unforgettable! The venue of the VIP after party was beautifully decorated by the brilliant Adam Afara, who provided creative and colour-ful floral decorations, and throughout the hall, sealed off the party in glamorous gold curtains. The VIP guests, who were quite famished after the main event, were also treated to a magnificent buffet filled with Arabic delicacies and mouth-watering dishes provided by

the famous Arabic restaurant and nightclub, Byblos and its owner, Amir Mikhael. The talented DJ Kara Ford also kept our VIP guests entertained throughout the evening with a mix of Hosny’s biggest hits and the latest beats! It was a great end to what had been a truly unforgettable night for which the eniGma team had worked incredibly hard to bring to reality. Yet, as we watched Tamer Hosny receive this great honour, in this dazzling iconic theatre, surrounded by international press and hundreds of his fans, all our hard work was now worth it. We are incredibly grateful to the Chinese Theatre for believing

in us, for recognizing the importance of honouring an Arab star at this historic theatre, and for selecting Tamer for this incredible honour. Tamer Hosny and eniGma made history that night, and we could not be more proud.

