US Stars Dazzle at the Glamourous El Gouna Film Festival Closing Ceremony - ENIGMA

The closing night of the El Gouna Film Festival’s first edition, on September 29, was even more grand than the fantastic opening night, and included the presentation of awards for the winning films in each category. Celebrities and special guests in glamorous gowns and suits dazzled on the red carpet and the event’s organisers spared no effort in showcasing the luxurious venue located in the Red Sea Resort. The ceremony was attended by a number of international celebrities, including award winning actor, Forest Whitaker, iconic star, Vanessa Williams and the legendary award winning Director, Oliver stone.

SHARE ON :