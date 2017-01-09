Celebrity Fitness Trainers - ENIGMA

Watching the Golden Globes last night made us wonder how celebrities manage to look healthy and stay flawless! So, we have created a list of the best celebrity trainers. Choose your favourite celebrity transformation and look up the trainer’s workout for similar results!

Tracy Anderson

A failed ballerina changed careers to become a personal trainer to the most influential celebrities out there. With her workout routines, Anderson was able to transform Madonna and Gwyneth Paltrow’s bodies. She is known for being motivational in her sessions. According to The Guardian, “Anderson, 33, considers herself personally responsible not only for the extraordinary transformation of Madonna’s body, but for setting a new standard for all of us: the “ageless, lean, mean” celebrity aesthetic.”

Gunnar Peterson

Known for booty transformation, Peterson has worked with the Kardashians, as well as other celebrities, such as Jennifer Lopez. He targets sexy curves and always tries out new workout routines. Khloé Kardashian is, by far, Peterson’s most famous transformation.

Simone De La Rue

De La Rue has been Chrissy Teigen’s personal trainer during and post pregnancy. Teigen worked out a lot during the pregnancy so the weight can burn quicker afterward. She did a lot of spinning classes and dancing. Although Simone does not put Teigen on a strict diet, she still follows a low carb diet that is full of fresh vegetables and fruits.

Mary Helen Bowers

A professional ballerina and a trainer, Bowers focuses on transforming celebrities using ballet techniques. She is famous for training Gigi Hadid, Natalie Portman, Miranda Kerr and many more celebrities and models. She is known for helping Hadid slim down for her latest Victoria’s Secret fashion show. Helen is also famous for her workout program, Ballet Beautiful. We have tried it and it’s awesome!

Anna Kaiser

Kaiser is a dance workout instructor. She works with celebrities, like Shakira and Sofia Vergara, on dance routines that combine strength and cardio. Kaiser is also famous for her dance studio AKT, where she does an 8-week transformation program, which includes intensive workouts and nutrition plans.

Astrid Swan McGuire

Being a former model herself, McGuire knows how to make her clients look and feel good! She’s a personal trainer for Jessica Alba and Julianne Hough. She is known for focusing on both transforming her clients’ bodies and keeping them fit. She does workout videos and shares healthy food tips on the side on her Instagram account @asmfit.