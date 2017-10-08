Naguib Sawiris' Exclusive & Personal Interview about his El Gouna Film Festival - ENIGMA

Be sure to check out the famous entrepreneur Naguib Sawiris’ ONLY one on one interview about his latest project: the El Gouna Film Festival. In this exclusive, personal and candid interview with Enigma Magazine – for the October 2017 cover story – Naguib opens up about his vision for the festival, the challenges he faced and the highlights of this momentous week long event. He also talked about his plans for the future, how we wants to live his life now, his involvement in the Arabic movie industry and much more. So don’t miss this rare and personal interview with Egypt’s most enigmatic businessman, filmed on his beautiful yacht in Egypt’s dazzling city of El Gouna.

