The 2017 Power List - ENIGMA

It’s still harder than ever to determine the people with the biggest influence in the enigma that is today’s Egypt. Nonetheless, we have once again attempted to prepare our annual Power List, to the best of our ability. Despite the obvious difficulties due to the paucity of reliable information in the public sphere, here’s our take on the who’s who of society’s most powerful personalities. From government officials to industrial tycoons, to prominent Egyptians outside Egypt, this is a guide to the Egyptian figures that run the govern- ment, power our businesses and shape our country